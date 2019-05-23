Fife Police investigate death of man found in car park at popular tourist spot

Police in Fife are investigating the discovery of a man’s body at a popular beauty spot.

Officers were called to the East Lomond car park at Falkland Hill on Wednesday afternoon after a member of the public made the grim find.

The dead man has been identified as a 55-year-old, although his identity is not expected to be released until next of kin are fully informed.

Police vehicles were spotted blocking the entrance to the car park well into the evening, while an area of the car park had also been taped off.

