Fife police hunt thieves who stole Mini and Audi in Crossgates break-in

Police in Fife are hunting for thieves who stole two cars during an early-morning break-in at a house in Crossgates.

A Mini Cooper and an Audi S3, which are both black, were stolen after thieves got into a property on Baxter Road.

The incident took place between 3am and 5am on Wednesday.

The Audi has since been recovered but the Mini, which has the registration N14 NBF, has not been found.

Detective Sergeant Conrad Musgrave, of Fife Division CID, said: “Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone who believes they may have seen any suspicious activity around the area to get in touch.

“If you believe you may have seen either of these cars, and in particular the Mini – which remains outstanding – or if you may have private CCTV or dashcam footage which could help our inquiries then please come forward.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0374 of September 15, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”