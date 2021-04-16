Fife police hunt for stolen motorbikes worth £8,000

Police in Fife have asked for the public’s help to trace three stolen motorbikes worth around £8,000.

Two men have been charged in connection with the theft, but officers are still looking to trace the bikes.

Police said the bikes were stolen from business premises in Carnock Road in Dunfermline during the early hours of Wednesday, April 15.

The first is described by Fife Police Division as a black Honda CRF 450cc with Super Moto wheels and black and red hubs. The bike has red handlebars and a black Italian GPR exhaust pipe on it. The rear suspension has stickers on it and GoPro stickers on the front forks.

The second is a yellow Suzuki RMZ450cc and the third an orange and black KTM125cc.

The three bikes have a combined value of around £8,000, police said on Facebook.

Police Scotland said two men aged 28 and 32 have been charged in connection with the thefts and are due to appear in court at a later date.

The force said: “Officers are asking for the public’s assistance to trace three stolen motorbikes which were taken from a business premises in Carnock Road, Dunfermline, during the early hours of Wednesday, 14 April, 2021.

“Anyone with any information in relation to the bikes should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0803 of 14 April, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”