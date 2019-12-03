Fife police confirm two missing teenagers have both been traced after appeal

Police have confirmed that two teenagers reported missing in separate incidents in Fife have been traced.

A spokesman for the force said today at around 3.15pm that Olivia Leake, 13, who had been reported missing from the Inverkeithing area was safe and well.

A separate statment, released around 2.30pm, confirmed that Denyn Gourley , 14, who had been reported missing from Kirkcaldy has also been traced.

There was no suggestion by police that the two missing cases were linked in any way.

Officers thanked everyone who assisted with their appeals.