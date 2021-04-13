Fife police arrest man driving neon pink quad bike

Police officers in Fife have confiscated a neon pink quad bike that was being driven by a man in Methil.

Levenmouth police, famed for their tongue-in-cheek tweets, shared a picture of the quad bike after it was seized.

The neon pink quad can be seen on the back of a pick-up truck.

“Loddy huckled for illegally riding a quad in Methil! Quad seized,” officers said.

Officers also had some witty remarks about the colour of the bike.

Meanwhile, police in the area said they were “working tirelessly” to identify illegal bikers after one local councillors shared his fear someone could be seriously hurt.

Inspector Paul Gillespie said he was aware of the issues: “I can confirm four community officers are working tirelessly towards identifying those responsible.

“There have also been meetings to discuss prevention, with ideas around erecting gates to stop them accessing the coastal path.

“That’s work in hand.”