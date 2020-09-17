Fife pervert exposed himself and sent naked picture to child on Facebook at Dundee property

A creep who exposed himself to a child and sent them a naked picture over Facebook has been locked up.

Alan Robertson, 44, has been placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely after he admitted flashing the child in May last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Robertson had come into contact with the child after moving to the city from his home in Dunfermline.

Robertson’s bail order was revoked and he was remanded in custody ahead of being sentenced next month.

It was revealed that before committing the offence, Robertson was at the address in Dundee with the child.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson said the child was fixing their hair before they dropped an item behind the mantlepiece.

The child asked for help but Robertson then exposed himself to the youngster by pulling his trousers down.

He subsequently pulled them back up and left to another room, where he sent the child a picture of his naked body.

“He asked the complainer if they wanted a coffee.

“The complainer then received a notification from the accused and saw it was a photo of him naked from the waist exposing himself.”

The child was initially scared to tell their mother but the information was later revealed and Robertson was challenged.

He told officers about a previous conviction for “having stuff on his computer”.

Robertson, of Broomhead Drive, Dunfermline, pleaded guilty to exposing himself to the child on an occasion between May 1-31 last year and sending an indecent image of himself.

Sheriff Tom Hughes remanded him in custody while social work reports are prepared.

He said: “I will require to obtain reports.

“Custody is now appropriate.”