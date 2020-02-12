Fife pensioner David Bowman faces jail for sex offences against young boys

A 70-year-old man is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of historic sexual offences against children.

David Bowman was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday, February 10.

Bowman committed the abuse against boys aged between five and 15 years of age, at various addresses in the Hill of Beath and Cowdenbeath areas of Fife between 1970 and 1979.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

One victim told the High Court in Edinburgh that he was molested by Bowman in different places, including a pigeon loft.

He said the abuse had led to him regularly running away from home.

The man, now aged 56, said that Bowman had performed oral sex on him as a child and committed other acts, and he had taken an overdose in 2002 as a result of his ordeal “to escape the pain” Bowman had put him through.

He said Bowman “told him that he loved him and wanted to show him how much he loved him”.

Detectives from the Public Protection Unit in Fife began their investigation after a man came forward and reported the sexual abuse Bowman had subjected him to in the 1970s, and this led to Bowman being arrested and charged in March 2018.

© Police Scotland.

Detective Constable Ross French from Fife’s Public Protection Unit said: “I would once again like to thank the victims in this case who assisted officers with this investigation.

“It must have been a daunting task to report him to police and to then have the courage to provide their evidence in court. This was crucial to ensure that Bowman is prevented from preying on other young children, and he now has to face up to the consequences of his actions.

“Bowman is a predator who has refused to admit his guilt and he has shown no remorse for his crimes. The men finally have justice and I hope this helps them to move forward.

“We are committed to supporting victims of sexual crimes and investigating those responsible then bringing them to justice. I would like to take this opportunity to urge anyone who has or is being subjected to any form of abuse or harm to please contact officers as soon as possible and report it.”

Sentence was deferred on Bowman until next month for reports, he was placed him on the sex offenders register and remanded in custody.