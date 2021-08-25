Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local / Fife

Fife parents urged to get primary and secondary schoolkids vaccinated against flu

By Alasdair Clark
August 25, 2021, 12:13 pm
Children can get access to the flu vaccine.
Parents in Fife are being urged to return consent forms for their children to get vaccinated against flu.

Forms are being distributed through primary and secondary schools in Fife.

Secondary school pupils will join all primary school children in Scotland in being eligible for this year’s flu vaccine, given to most as a painless nasal spray at school.

Health chiefs in the kingdom have warned immunity to flu could be lower this year due to lower levels of the virus circulating during the coronavirus pandemic.

NHS Fife says consent packs containing a letter, leaflet and form are being sent home to parents and carers of primary school children.

Fife parents flu vaccine
The vaccine will be given by nasal spray.

The health board says the forms should be returned within seven days.

Secondary school pupils will be able to self-consent, though they are encouraged to speak to a parent or carer about the decision first.

It comes after the flu vaccine programme was extended to include more people than ever in Scotland.

Dr Esther Curnock, deputy director of public health at NHS Fife, said: “Flu is serious and can result in even healthy children and teenagers ending up in hospital.

Flu immunity in Fife lower than usual this year

“This winter, our immunity may be lower than usual due to lower levels of the flu virus circulating last year while the crucial public health measures were in place.

“Getting the flu vaccine nasal spray is the best way to protect your child and those around them, and will help prevent the flu virus putting extra strain on NHS Fife services this winter.”

Dr Curnock says it is crucial that parents return consent forms in time, and is urging anyone with concerns to speak to a health or immunisation team or their GP.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Flu can be extremely serious and is very infectious.

Flu vaccine ‘protects NHS’

“With Covid-19 still circulating in the community we can best protect the people of Scotland by encouraging everyone eligible to get vaccinated against flu too.

“That’s why this flu season, we are extending the vaccination programme and offering the flu vaccine to around four million people in Scotland, including all primary and secondary school children.

“This will help to protect those most at risk as well as ease pressure on our National Health Service and social care services.

“The vaccines are safe and the best way to help protect you, and others, from flu this winter.”

