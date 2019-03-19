Fife paedophile who got 13-year-old pregnant is back in prison

A Fife paedophile who got a 13-year-old schoolgirl pregnant is back behind bars after breaching a court order.

Charles Black failed to tell his supervising officer that he was in contact with his victim’s mother between September 6 and November 4 in 2018.

The 48-year-old also deleted text messages and call records between him and the woman in a bid to hide his tracks at an address in Dick Crescent, Burntisland.

The court was told that Black was contacted by his victim’s mother who wanted answers as to why he had got her young daughter pregnant in 2010, days after her 13th birthday.

