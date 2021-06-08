A Fife man caught with thousands of child abuse images claimed he was “researching” to snare other paedophiles.

Logan Chapman was found to have, in a room shared with a younger boy, a computer containing the vile pictures.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that Chapman had been using a Tor server to browse the internet anonymously.

Of the 1,926 still images recovered from the device, 217 were Category A – the worst kind.