Fife paedophile claimed he downloaded child abuse images to catch other perverts

By Kirsty McIntosh
June 8, 2021, 2:08 pm Updated: June 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Logan Chapman appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Fife man caught with thousands of child abuse images claimed he was “researching” to snare other paedophiles.

Logan Chapman was found to have, in a room shared with a younger boy, a computer containing the vile pictures.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that Chapman had been using a Tor server to browse the internet anonymously.

Of the 1,926 still images recovered from the device, 217 were Category A – the worst kind.

