Fife nurse who necked patients’ painkillers caught by floating phlegm

A nurse who drank strong painkillers intended for patients was caught after colleagues noticed phlegm floating in the bottles.

Iain MacDonald’s DNA was found on multiple bottles of opiate-based liquid pain killers, which are usually dispensed from a bottle using a syringe.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard staff nurse Macdonald was helping himself to the stocks at Preston House care home in Glenrothes.

The court was told the 53-year-old was topping up the pain medication he was prescribed for his own conditions.

Accused discloses health issues

Fiscal depute Ronnie Hay said the home had a contract with a central pharmacy to provide drugs, with procedures in place such as two members of staff overseeing dispensing operations.

Controlled drugs such as the Oxycodone Hydrochloride and Oramorph which MacDonald stole are kept in a special cabinet within a locked cupboard.

As the nurse on duty during night shifts, MacDonald had the keys for both controlled drugs cabinets in the care home.

Mr Hay said: “In 2017, the accused began working at the locus.

“In July 2017 he disclosed to management that he had rheumatoid arthritis and was taking painkillers.”

Staff later noticed he had a sweaty appearance and he disclosed a further health concern to them, which was reported to management.

Staff discover tampering

Mr Hay said: “On May 14, a staff nurse was carrying out a controlled drug check and observed 100ml of Oxycodone Hydrochloride had been opened but no medication had been recorded (as being dispensed).

“Staff filled out an incident form and it (the drug) was returned to central pharmacy.

“On a different occasion another witness and a staff nurse were dispensing medication and noticed a ‘floater’ in the bottle, which had the appearance of phlegm.”

An investigation showed eight of the bottles returned to the pharmacy had been contaminated with floating particles resembling phlegm.

Mr Hay said: “DNA samples were taken (from staff) and while disclosing police involvement to the accused he stated to another staff member: ‘They’ll not be getting my DNA’.

“On August 28 the accused did provide a DNA sample.

“The DNA of the accused was found on the mouth piece of various bottles.”

Mitigation

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said MacDonald had been topping up his own prescription of painkillers.

He said: “This is a very sad case and a very serious case.

“He’s worked in the care industry for 30 years and had a very good work record.

“It’s his belief that the ailments he suffers have come about because of that work.

“He’s suffered significant pain for the last ten years or so and has been receiving medication for that.

“There’s a combination of not receiving appropriate medication and him masking to keep his employment.

“He recognises he should have reached out for support.

“He’s deeply ashamed of his behaviour. He’s brought shame on himself and his family.

“He’s been suspended and knows he will never work again in this industry.”

Sheriff accepts no harm intended

MacDonald, of Watt Crescent, Methil, admitted acting culpably and recklessly tampering with and drinking controlled prescription medication at the care home on various occasions between April 2018 and February 2019.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch told MacDonald, as there was no evidence as to whether patients had been given the contaminated medicine, he had to treat the case as if they had not.

He said he recognised MacDonald had not acted with intent to cause harm.

He placed him on a two-year supervision order.

He also ordered a review in six months, at which point he will either be placed on a curfew or ordered to carry out unpaid work.

60-bed Preston House is operated by Kingdom Homes and cares for elderly residents.

Kingdom Homes has been contacted for comment.