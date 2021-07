A Fife Normandy veteran’s medals and jacket are among items about to go under the hammer in Perth.

Royal Marine Jock Mathieson of Cardenden served across Europe and in Africa during the Second World War.

Now the despatch rider’s battle items – including Jock’s 1942 Airborne Troop smock, two green berets and a duffle bag – are among more than 700 lots going on sale at Lindsay Burns & Co’s Perth city centre auction house on Tuesday.