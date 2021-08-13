Fife ‘murder’ victim died from single stab wound to the chest, High Court trial told

A Christmas Day “murder” victim died from a single stab wound, a High Court trial has heard.

Dr Kerryanne Shearer told a jury how she performed a post mortem on Samoila Stoica, 25, on Boxing Day 2019.

His partner, Adriana Ciurar, is accused of stabbing him to death the day before at their home in David Street, Kirkcaldy.

Dr Shearer, a consultant pathologist with NHS Lothian, told the court she found only one injury on Mr Stoica’s body which could have caused his death – a stab wound to the chest.

She told the court the wound on Mr Stoica’s body had gone through the wall of his chest and struck his aorta – an artery which transports blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

She added: “It caused extensive bleeding into the chest cavity.”

The medic also told the court the nature of the injury sustained by Mr Stoica meant he could have died within a few minutes.

Prosecutor Lisa Gillespie QC Gillespie asked: “Had he any injuries which suggested he had been involved in a struggle?”

Dr Shearer replied: “No.”

Ciurar, 25, denies murdering Mr Stoica on Christmas Day 2019 in an assault which prosecutors claim was allegedly aggravated by domestic abuse.

She also denies attempting to defeat the ends of justice by trying to stop police from conducting a “full and proper investigation” into the circumstances surrounding Mr Stoica’s death, claiming her partner stabbed himself.

Dr Shearer told the court Mr Stoica appeared to be in good health.

She added: “He didn’t have any health problems.”

She also said he appeared to have no history of self harm.

The court has previously heard how heavily pregnant Ciurar gave birth just two days after her partner’s death.

The trial, before judge Lord Boyd at the High Court in Edinburgh, continues.