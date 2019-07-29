Fife mum sketches out new career path as illustrator after giving up post at Dundee museum

A Fife mum who gave up her job as a curator at a Dundee museum to spend more time with her young family has sketched out a new career thanks to her love of comic art.

Julie Campbell from Markinch quit her position as natural history curator at The McManus a year ago in order to achieve a better balance between work and family life.

However, that move – and her particular interest in comic book illustration – has now opened up a host of new opportunities for the budding illustrator.

The self-taught artist is already a regular face on the burgeoning comic convention scene around Fife and Tayside, supplying her range of posters and other comic art products to a growing number of fans.

This weekend will bring the launch of the first edition of her new comic book – The White Lamp – set in Markinch and aimed at eight-to-12-year-olds, which will go on sale at the town’s annual summer fair.

While it was a big decision to give up her job, it’s one Julie says she doesn’t regret.

She said: “I just needed more time with my family which I now have and that has given me the flexibility to delve more into illustration and creative art that I enjoy.

“I grew up loving comics and so it just seemed right to create one based on our surroundings.”