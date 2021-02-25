Fife MSP’s Twitter explodes as WWE legend Mick Foley tags her in message to Big Show

A wrestling icon’s tweet went viral in Scotland after an autocorrect slip-up led to him tagging a Fife MSP in a post to millions of followers.

Mick Foley, one of the most famous ever stars of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), took to Twitter to congratulate fellow legend of the sport Paul Wight – known as Big Show – on signing for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on Wednesday night.

However he accidently tagged Cowdenbeath MSP Annabelle Ewing, whose Twitter handle – “@aewing4Cbeath” – begins in a similar fashion to the promotion company’s.

Wishing the very best to my friend @PaulWight on his signing with @aewing4Cbeath I’m guessing the big fella thought he had done all there was to do in @WWE – and that he still had some gas left in the tank. https://t.co/hAeFj5TOSL — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 24, 2021

The wrestling star has a Twitter audience of 1.9 million people, and naturally the post drew a large response.

Many were quick to make light of the incident.

One joked: “I think @aewing4Cbeath will be shocked when she sees her phone and that she has to wrestle Big Show in the morning.”

Another said: “Some Scottish politician is hella confused right now.”

I think @aewing4Cbeath will be shocked when she sees her phone and that she has to wrestle Big Show in the morning 😂 — Mitchell Green (@PictureMitch) February 24, 2021

Some Scottish politician is hella confused right now — Ric Tweets Wrestling (@CyrusOverHuge) February 24, 2021

Annabelle Ewing when she checks her phone pic.twitter.com/pjlflHMXP6 — Brad (@BradThomasC) February 24, 2021

Foley was quick to apologise to the SNP politician, who apparently did not notice the activity on her Twitter account until late on Wednesday evening when she wrote: “Who are all these people?”

Who are all these people? — Annabelle Ewing (@aewing4Cbeath) February 24, 2021

Ms Ewing was elected to the Cowdenbeath constituency in 2016. She previously served as MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife from 2011.

‘Autocorrect far from correct’

Foley wrote: “My apologies @aewing4Cbeath for any unwanted attention my last tweet brought you.

“That was my auto correct being far from correct.”

Foley shot to fame for his 1990s wrestling personas Cactus Jack, Mankind and Dude Love.

He has starred in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) – which became the WWE, World Championship Wrestling (WCW), Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and other promotions.

In 2013 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.