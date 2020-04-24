Fife MSP calls on government to do more for self-catering businesses affected by coronavirus lockdown

A local MSP has called for the Scottish Government to do more for self-catering businesses following the results of a recent survey.

Liz Smith, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, has claimed that the government must do more after a survey by the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC), found that only 4% of self-caterers who applied for business support grants have had their request for help granted.

She said: “The self-catering sector provides a vital role in the Scottish economy and it supports thousands of jobs and livelihoods across the country. It also generates hundreds of millions of pounds in tax each year.

“The Scottish Government needs to address the issue urgently to provide support to self-caterers as it looks like they are being forgotten when it comes to providing financial aid during this crisis.

“They need access to this support which was promised by the Scottish Government.”