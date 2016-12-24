A Glenrothes DJ turned minister is hoping X Factor judges will be singing from the same hymn sheet when he auditions for the show.

The Rev Scott McCrum, from Christ’s Kirk, got as far as an audition with the talent show’s producers at his last attempt and is planning to try again next year.

Mr McCrum, whose varied jobs outside the clergy include being a DJ and hair transplant consultant, said: “I had some videos online and I got quite a lot of good feedback.

“I sent them to X Factor for a laugh and I got called down to Manchester. I really wasn’t expecting that and wasn’t prepared for it.

“I definitely didn’t do my best so I’m going to go back next year and have another crack at it.”

Mr McCrum was caught on camera demonstrating Psalm 23 because he records services for sheltered housing residents who are unable to make it to church.

The enterprising minister, who runs a company providing light and sound systems, has also been trying to attract more young people to the church. A hall at Christ’s Kirk has been kitted-out with disco lights and each weekend a bouncy castle and play equipment is laid out for “Funday” school.

He added: “I start every sermon with a joke to get people laughing. Usually you get to the sermon and a lot of people drift off.”

But there is also a serious side to Mr McCrum’s work. He set up the church’s depression and anxiety support group after struggling with his own mental health.

“I wanted to set up a group to serve other people who have this problem and this has proved to be something people needed,” he said.

“I chose to ‘come out’ about my depression when I was still a full-time DJ after two 20-year-olds in one of the towns I regularly played in committed suicide within a few months of each other.

“I decided depression was actually nothing to be ashamed of and so people needed to be willing to stand up to the stigma that prevented people seeking help.”