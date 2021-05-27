Fife Masterchef finalist Dean Banks announces new culinary venture in Edinburgh

Arbroath-born chef Dean Banks has revealed that his new Edinburgh restaurant will be in the Pompadour.

On Instagram, Mr Banks, who was a finalist on BBC Two’s Masterchef: The Professionals 2018, revealed the news.

The Fife chef said he will “bring modern, eclectic twists from my extensive travels around the world to delight every diner”.

‘The ultimate Dean Banks experience’

The restaurant will offer tasting menu experiences only, five evenings a week from Wednesday to Sunday from June 9, reports the Scotsman.

Dean Banks at The Pompadour, located within the five star Waldorf Astoria – The Caledonian hotel, is being billed as ‘the ultimate Dean Banks experience’.

Last month, Fife food-lovers were dealt a blow when the Dundee University-educated chef had to close his Haar restaurant in St Andrews following an unresolved lease review with his landlord.

‘A stunning tasting menu’

The restaurant, which was based on North Street in the popular tourist town, had only experienced one full year in operation. The second year consisted of reopenings and closures throughout the multiple lockdowns as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

On his new venture, he added: “We will offer a stunning tasting menu which will continually evolve. Join us in one of the world’s truly iconic dining rooms for a sensory experience you will never forget.”

Mr Banks has cooked in Michelin starred restaurants, chalets and top private estates across Europe.