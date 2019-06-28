Fife man who didn’t eat for 392 days is immortalised as cartoon character in YouTube video

He made headlines 44 years ago after surviving for almost 400 days without eating food.

And now the story of the chip shop worker who stunned the world with his weight loss has been immortalised as a cartoon character.

Angus Barbieri dropped a whopping 21 stone after tipping the scales at 33st 10lb in 1965.

Now the Fife man’s remarkable transformation has been turned into an informative cartoon by YouTube channel Bright Side.

The 10-minute video has been watched over 300,000 times since being uploaded.

It documents the then 27-year-old’s exploits as he checked himself into Maryfield Hospital in 1965.

The Tayport native would spend the next year embarking on one of the most unconventional methods of dieting ever seen.

He defied doctors’ orders and refused to consume food for 392 days.

It was documented in the Evening Telegraph that he survived on a diet of tea, coffee, water and vitamins to cure any hunger cravings.

Angus would go on to ditch his father’s chip shop business on Nelson Street to achieve his goal.

His headline-making fast would end when he enjoyed a single boiled egg – his first solid meal in more than a year – as documented on the Tele’s front page on July 11, 1966, pictured right.

Doctors commented at the time of publication that the now svelte Angus had lost all cravings for food due to his fast.

Unrecognisable from his original picture, he consumed the egg with some bread and butter before telling reporters it “went down OK”.

Bright Side explained his efforts were nothing short of “astounding”.

Australian author Dr Karl Kruszelnicki explained during a radio interview in 2012 how he believed the former chippy worker had survived.

He detailed the chemical process that could help him combat the starvation process.

The doctor said after two or three days of starvation the body’s fat can be transformed into glucose to cure the hunger cravings.

Bright Side elaborated that his success may have been benefited by our ancient ancestors who would go weeks without food.

Those watching had commented in their droves expressing their shock at his efforts.

Social media user Collier G questioned how the Tayside man survived the holiday seasons. Another added that the air Angus had been breathing must have been “very nutritious”.

Despite theories to represent his incredible achievement, they heralded Angus as a “medical anomaly”.

Angus went on to raise two sons, later moving to Warwick.

He died in September 1990.

His incredible tale still ranks among one of the most remarkable efforts in any human’s battle against the bulge.

However, the former Tayport man isn’t the only one to boast a Guinness World Record for his weight-loss exploits.

Rosalie Bradford, from Florida, holds the record for the most weight lost by a woman.

© Supplied

The binge-eater decided to transform her life in the 1980s after tipping the scales at more than 85 stone.

With the assistance of friends and a weight-loss expert, Rosalie managed to slim down to 14 stone.

Tragically, one of her five surgery sessions to remove excess skin resulted in complications that later caused her death on November 29 2006 at the age of 63.

Many Dundonians have shared their weight-loss stories with the Tele.

Former Harris Academy pupil Katie McAlinden revealed last year that she shed almost seven stone.