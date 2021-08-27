Fife man spat so much at police his teeth fell out

A drunken Fife man spat at police so much his dentistry fell out.

Craig Rock, of Mackie Place in Dunfermline, appeared by video link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit assaulting police officers in Rosyth in March.

The 40-year-old had arrived drunk at his former home in Woodside Crescent at around 9.30pm and been refused entry by his partner.

As Rock persisted, his partner called the police.

Fiscal Depute Jamie Hilland said two officers arrived and spoke to Rock, who agreed to leave but he returned and at around 1.20am and the same two officers had to return to the property.

As they were speaking to Rock’s partner, the police heard noise coming from the back garden.

One officer went around the back while another made his way through the house, to find Rock opening the back door.

Rock told police: “You can’t f***ing lift me in my house.”

Police cuffed Rock, who works for a vehicle restoration firm, but had to take him to the ground “in order to control him.”

Teeth fell out in police struggle

Mr Hilland said the accused tucked his arms under his body and began kicking out with his feet.

“The accused began spitting so much that he spat out the plate holding his front teeth in.”

He continued shouting after being placed in the back of a police van, which took him to Dunfermline station.

Rock had sustained some scratches to his face from his struggling.

He pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on March 19 and assaulting PC Gavin Mould by repeatedly kicking him on the body and repeatedly spitting at him.

His defence solicitor Roshni Joshi said her client accepts his behaviour was “completely unacceptable”.

Rock was already serving a custodial sentence with an earliest possible release date in been November.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony added a total of 10 months onto his prison sentence.