News / Local / Fife Fife man slashed his own throat with broken bottle in front of terrified partner By Ross Gardiner August 10, 2021, 3:02 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 3:50 pm Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court A man followed his ex-girlfriend home through Glenrothes, carrying a glass bottle which he used to cut his own throat. Michael Pattinson, 23, a Perth Prison inmate, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link on Tuesday to plead guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner. On June 3, Pattinson followed his former partner along Warout Road and Glamis Avenue in the Fife town, armed with the vodka bottle.