Fife man renews appeal for new wheelchair to help him cope with cerebral palsy

A young man who lives with cerebral palsy has made a fresh plea for fundraisers to help him purchase some vital equipment.

Liam Mason, 20, from Tayport, has had the condition since birth and relies on his Permobil F5 scorpion VS Wheelchair to get around.

The Fife College student launched a fundraising campaign with the help of his friend Shain Pedrie to try and raise £30,000 in May last year which raised £400 on its Just Giving page.

Now Liam, who was given the chair in 2016, has relaunched his campaign and is hoping he finds more success.

His current chair is getting too expensive to repair and a new one can cost between £20,000-£40,000. Since his previous campaign he has had to repair the chair 20 times.

Liam, who has limited movements in his arms and legs from the condition, said: “I can’t stand on my own. I need it for health benefits. The chair relieves my pain. I am in a lot of pain day-to-day. I can leave my flat, and I can recline in it.

“It has got too expensive to repair – I’m not looking for the exact copy, just something cheaper to keep going that suits my needs. The only thing that has to be the same is that it has to stand. I have lost all my trust in this wheelchair.

“I wouldn’t have to worry about it breaking down all the time and I could just go out and enjoy myself.”

Liam said the reason he no longer trusts the chair to work properly is that it keeps getting stuck while he is standing in it.

The wheelchair would cost around £15,000 to repair and Liam says he has already spent around £5,000 on repairing it over the years.

To donate to his fundraiser, search for Liam Mason on justgiving.com