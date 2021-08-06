Fife man relives terrifying moment dad took ill at wheel and accelerated into a bus

A Fife man has told of the terrifying moment the car he was travelling in smashed into the back of a bus on a Kirkcaldy street — after his dad took ill at the wheel.

Cameron Blakey was forced to grab the steering wheel from the passenger seat when dad Colin blacked out at a roundabout.

The 20-year-old could only steer the car — which was still accelerating as Colin had his foot on the pedal.

The pair, along with one of Cameron’s friends, managed to escape relatively unscathed from the incident on Broom Road on Wednesday morning.

Cameron said: “On the day my dad seemed a lot quieter than usual and quite slow to respond.

“He was repeating himself a lot and couldn’t remember where to pick us up from, so ended up picking us up half an hour late.

“He just didn’t seem like himself.”

They were travelling towards the roundabout near Fife Central Retail Park when Colin, 62, collapsed.

“I felt my dad’s head hit my shoulder — he had fainted,” said Cameron.

‘We drove straight over the roundabout’

“I grabbed the wheel, but his foot was on the accelerator.

“We drove straight over the middle of the roundabout, through the bushes and then hit the back of a bus.

“I wasn’t really thinking and just had to act.

“It was a scary moment.”

The car began smoking but an NHS worker who was nearby leapt to their aid, helping them from the car.

Cameron’s friend called an ambulance while firefighters were also called to the scene.

He said: “We all went in the ambulance with my dad.

“I had hurt my back and my friend hurt his foot, but we were mostly OK.

“They checked my dad to see what happened, and they think it was a stroke.”

Cameron admits they are still trying to get over what happened, but he is glad that his dad has been able to return home.

He added: “Dad is resting now to recover from what happened.

“I’m still a bit shocked. My back is still sore, but me and my friend had no major injuries from it.”