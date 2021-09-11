Fife man punched wife after trying ‘wacky baccy’ for broken back pain

A former BBC fire officer punched his wife after smoking cannabis in a bid to combat pain from an historic work injury.

George Souness punched his partner of 26 years as she and her son tried to get him upstairs to bed following an evening drinking.

The 69-year-old claimed in court that he had tried “wacky baccy” in a one-off incident after it was suggested it might help him manage his pain.

Souness broke his back after falling off a ladder at work but worsened the injury by driving home, where he had to be cut from his car by firefighters.

Punched wife after getting drunk

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the assault on his wife took place in the early hours of the morning.

Fiscal depute Laura McManus said: “At the time of this offence, the accused and the witness Souness had been in a relationship for 26 years and had been married for 18 months.

“The day before this, witness Souness was at her home address with the accused and her adult son, who was residing there temporarily.”

The trio were drinking until 4am, when the accused decided to go to bed but was intoxicated.

Ms McManus said: “Witness Souness and her son tried to help him but he was falling down.

“As Witness Souness was trying to help him get onto his feet he punched her and she fell to the ground.

“Her son has tried to stop him and he is the one who called 999.”

She said Mrs Souness was left with redness and bruising to her jaw.

First time trying ‘wacky baccy’

Solicitor Elaine Buist, defending, said he had tried cannabis for the first time that day.

She said: “Mr Souness has mobility and health problems.

“He broke his back whilst working as a fire officer at the BBC in a fall from a ladder and was in hospital for a year.

“He didn’t realise how serious his injuries were and drove home.

“Ironically the Cumbernauld fire service had to come and cut him out of his car.

“On the night in question there was something of a one-off occurrence, which he says will never happen again.

“Someone had suggested he try what he terms ‘wacky baccy’ to help his pain.”

She added Mr Souness had no memory of punching his wife but accepted he had done so.

Souness, of Excise Street, Kincardine, admitted assaulting his wife on October 30 by punching her in the head to her injury.

Sheriff Richard MacFarlane admonished him.