Fife man Peter will be in Japan for the Olympics – but he might not see much sport

A Fife man is preparing for his trip to next year’s Olympics in Tokyo — but he won’t be competing.

Peter Cook is part of the International Sports Federation which is supporting 40 missionary teams.

Along with local churches, the teams will be involved in a sports ministry to athletes as well as members of the public.

Cupar-born Peter, a former Castlehill Primary and Bell Baxter High School pupil, said: “The teams will be delivering sports programmes and a gospel ministry to people of all ages.

“There will be festivals and outreach programmes throughout the duration of the Olympics.”

This will not be Peter’s first trip to Japan for this type of work.

He has recently returned from the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Peter explained: “I took a Scottish team on mission support. I was there for just over three weeks coaching rugby every day and sharing the gospel of Jesus.

“It was a very rewarding time and we reached out to 1,550 people.

“I travelled a fair bit, being in Tokyo, Yokohama, Toyota, Nagoya, Mabi, Kobe and Osaka.

“By the time the Olympics come round, I will have been to Japan five times in around two years, including going there to set things up.

“The Olympics will be a great sporting occasion but I don’t know how much I will see.

“However, my focus is on sharing the gospel and I am looking forward to doing so.”

Peter previously ran a pharmacy company with branches in Dunfermline and Lochgelly and he also played rugby for Howe of Fife, Dunfermline, Alloa, Crieff and Stirling County.