Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Fife man left speechless after taking selfie with ‘cheeky’ dolphin in the River Forth

By Amie Flett
August 2, 2021, 4:59 pm

Two kayakers from Fife have been left speechless after a dolphin approached the pair and began ‘playing’ with them in the River Forth.

Jason Canning, 32, from Dalgety Bay, was out Kayaking with his partner, Carla Robertson, 31, when the pair spotted a single dolphin playing in the Braefoot Bay terminal on Sunday afternoon.

At first, Jason thought he had seen a giant fish leap through the water but as the two got closer, they discovered it was actually a dolphin.

Dolphin playing with Fife pair in the River Forth
The dolphin leaping out of the River Forth water next to Carla Robertson, 31, from Dalgety Bay.

Jason said: “As we were passing the Braefoot Bay terminal, I saw a splash in the distance and I actually thought it was a big sea trout or something.

“I said to my partner, Carla, ‘I just saw a huge fish jump over there in the distance.’

“She’d seen the splash but hadn’t seen the fish and we kind of thought oh well that was that.

“We started paddling and then I saw it jump again and thought, ‘that’s possibly the biggest fish I’ve ever seen’, so we decided to go a wee bit closer.

Dolphin’s antics ‘like a show’

“The next thing this dolphin just popped out of nowhere diving through the air just splashing three or four times in front of us.

“It basically did that for about 45 minutes, getting closer and closer and closer to the point where it was almost two meters away from us.

“I couldn’t believe this was happening in front of us.

“Sometimes you see these things and they pop up for just a second and then disappear and you go ‘wow that was great’ but this was like a show.”

Dolphin in the River Forth.
The dolphin came as close as two meters from the Fife couple.

The 32-year-old from Dalgety Bay said it felt as if the dolphin was trying to play with both him and his partner.

Jason said: “The dolphin looked like it was actually trying to play with us.

“It was trying to splash us and interact with us in some way.

“It was magical, it was really magical.

“Something I’ll not forget, that’s for sure.”

Cheeky selfie

The dolphin stayed and splashed around the couple for around 45 minutes before swimming off.

But it managed to jump in a quick selfie with Jason before saying goodbye.

“I genuinely just think it was just playing with us because it was just getting closer and closer and just slapping down and splashing the water up.

“It tried to get a wee cheeky selfie, which is just ridiculous really.

Fife man, Jason Canning, taking selfie with 'cheeky' dolphin whilst Kayaking in the River Forth.
Jason Canning, 32, from Dalgety Bay, taking selfie with the ‘cheeky’ dolphin whilst kayaking in the River Forth.

“There’s not many people who can say they’ve done that before, with a dolphin in the Forth.”

Jason said it was great to be able to spend some time in the water with such a rarely sighted creature, so close to his home town.

“It was just unbelievable to be so close up from Daglety Bay, so close to home and have dolphins playing with you.

“It’s the sort of thing that you don’t get even if you go to Sea World.

“It was a magical moment.”