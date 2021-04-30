A Fife man has admitted sharing a vile Snapchat post which mocked the death of George Floyd.

Convicted racist Jordan McGhie sparked fury across the country after uploading a picture showing him kneeling on a friend’s neck.

The image was captioned: “George Floyd Challenge 2020. Raise awareness.”

Mr Floyd’s death in May 2020 in America sparked worldwide protests and vigils.

The unarmed-dad-of-two begged for his life and told police officers in Minneapolis he could not breathe as former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck on a road.

Earlier this month,Chauvin was found guilty of murdering the 46-year-old.

McGhie appeared in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday to plead guilty to sharing the “grossly offensive, obscene or menacing” image on June 2.

Sheriff Gregory Murray interrupted the Crown’s narrative of the facts and ordered reports on the 27-year-old, who has a previous conviction for a racially aggravated offence from 2011.

He said: “I have only heard a little of the narration but what I have heard doesn’t make me think a great deal of you.”

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie had revealed how a witness came across the post which had also been uploaded to Facebook.

She told the court: “At around 7pm, the witness had been scrolling through their news feed and had come across the photo.

“This was accompanied by the status ‘out your local racist’.

“The photo showed the accused kneeling on another male’s neck imitating the recent death of George Floyd.”

Repeat racist offender

McGhie, of Woodside Way, Glenrothes, pled guilty to posting a racist and offensive image on social media at an address on Crossgate, Cupar on June 2 2020.

He admitted the offence was racially aggravated.

Sheriff Murray deferred sentence until May for social work reports to be prepared.

In July 2011, McGhie racially abused a 13-year-old boy on a bus journey in Fife.

“Drunk and noisy” McGhie, then 17 admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner, using offensive language and causing alarm and distress.