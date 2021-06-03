A man has been sent back to prison after threatening to kill clerks at a Kirkcaldy bank.

Darren Allan made the chilling threats at the Bank of Scotland branch on the town’s Carberry Road, just days after his release from prison. The 40-year-old had planned to set up an account so he could begin claiming Universal Credit.

But he became frustrated when staff couldn’t find traces of his customer history.

Allan, of the town’s Sutherland Place, quickly turned hostile, threatening employees who were behind a Perspex screen.

Fiscal Depute Alistair McDermott said: “The accused had gone to the locus to open a bank account.

“He was greeted by staff and indicated he had previously been a customer.”

As complications arose, Allan began raising his voice, demanding a bank account.

“I will make sure I kill you”

He told the staff: “Watch when you finish your work tonight. Watch when you go to your car.”

“I will be there and I will make sure I kill you,” he continued to rant.

Staff activated the panic alarm and asked Allan to leave.

He then told the tellers: “Get the police, all the police know me.”

After being arrested, Allan told officers: “I said things I shouldn’t have said. I never intended on acting on them.

“I’m not going to go back to the Bank of Scotland.”

He appeared over video link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday and was sentenced to four months in jail.

Allan pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.

He admitted to shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner, threatening the lieges with violence and refusing to desist or leave when requested to do so.

‘Loud and overbearing’

His defence solicitor David Bell said the incident was “born out of frustration” and that people who don’t know Allan would likely find him to be “loud and overbearing.”

Mr Bell added that Allan accepts his actions were “foolish” and “frightening” to staff.

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “People who are going about their lawful business do not need you making threats.

“I suspect the staff in the bank would have been terrified.”