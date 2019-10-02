Fife man jailed by Dundee sheriff for having half a million indecent images of children

A Fife man has been jailed after being caught with more than half a million indecent images of children.

Graham Birnie, of Mount Pleasant, Cupar, also had thousands of extreme pornography images showing people sexually abusing animals.

The 57-year-old admitted possessing a total of 728,000 indecent images and videos, some of which were at the most extreme end of the scale.

His solicitor, Scott Norrie, told Dundee Sheriff Court his client had become a “recluse”.

Birnie pleaded guilty to two charges of downloading indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornographic images depicting in an explicit and realistic way sexual activity between human adults and animals between February 13 2014 and October 10 last year.

Jailing Birnie for 58 weeks, Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC said: “These are serious offences and I am bound to take into account the number of these images. We are in the hundreds of thousands of images, even if some were duplicates.

“There is no option other than a custodial sentence.”

Birnie was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.