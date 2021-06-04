Fife man hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following disturbance

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries and a second man arrested following a disturbance in Leven in Fife on Friday.

Police Scotland said they had been called to the North Street area of the Fife town following local reports of a disturbance.

Officers were called to a property in Leven at around 11.40am following the disturbance, with one 33-year-old man later arrested.

The injured 41-year-old injured man’s current condition is not currently known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on North Street, Leven, around 11.40am on Friday, 4 June.

“A 41-year-old man has been taken to the Victoria Hospital with serious injuries.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”