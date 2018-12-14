Fife sex monster guilty of attacking women and children over 27-year period sentenced

A man responsible for a series of domestic abuse and sexual offences has today been sentenced.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Kenneth Watt was jailed for eight years and given an Order for Lifelong Restriction for offences that took place over a 27-year period against multiple women and children in Fife. He has also been put on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The 47-year-old was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh in April 2017 after pleading guilty to a number of offences including rape, assault, and sexual assault.

A number of women disclosed that they were victims of various crimes committed by Watt during the period of 1989 to 2016. The majority of the offences took place in the Kirkcaldy area.

Officers from Fife’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit began to investigate Watt in February 2016 after he was identified as a serial offender in violent crimes against women and children. He was arrested and subsequently charged in June 2016.

While in custody Watt also assaulted a female officer who was interviewing him.

Detective Inspector Hannah Morrison of Fife Division’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: “We welcome the sentencing today of Kenneth Watt who subjected the victims to abuse over a long period of time.

“He has received an Order for Lifelong Restriction due to the risk he poses to the community and will only be considered for release at the end of the sentence when authorities are entirely satisfied that it is safe to do so.

“The bravery of the victims throughout our investigations has been commendable, and it is through their courage that Watt will face the consequences of his actions. I hope today’s sentencing will bring them some form of closure.

“Police Scotland will thoroughly investigate all reports of domestic abuse and other associated offences. We will continue to work alongside our partners at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in order to bring relevant offenders to justice.”

If you have concerns or information about domestic abuse these can be reported to Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detectives from Fife Division’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit are holding an event on Tuesday 18th December where the public can direct message via our Facebook page with any concerns or queries on domestic abuse. More information on this can be found on the Fife Police Division Facebook page.