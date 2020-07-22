Fife man gets his hair cut after growing it for an entire year to raise money for Combat Stress

Since restrictions were eased last week, many of us have flocked to our local hair salons to deal with our lockdown barnets.

But that wait was nothing compared Stephen Dennis, who finally headed for the big chop after growing his hair and beard for 12 months in a charity challenge.

After enduring taunts from his children comparing him to the Super Mario mushroom, and having to tie up his hair to keep it out of his eyes, he’s relieved to finally have it back to a manageable length.

The former Royal Military Policeman, from Fife, spent 30 years clean shaven with a buzzcut while in service.

Now working as a network manager for utility company Veolia, Stephen pledged in July 2019 to not shave or cut his hair for a year to support Combat Stress, one of Veolia’s chosen charities.

He said: “I have been clean shaven all my life and had very short hair for 30 years. I thought that a difficult challenge for me would be not to cut my hair or shave for a whole year!

“I am acutely aware how PTSD can affect veterans and realise what an important role Combat Stress plays in the recovery ex-servicemen and women.”

Stephen set out to raise £1,600, but has smashed his target and raised £4,293 so far from his efforts.

Robert Marsh, Director of Fundraising at Combat Stress, said: “We’re grateful to Stephen for his efforts in support of Combat Stress.

“The work of selfless and inspirational fundraisers like Stephen plays such an important role in raising the awareness and funds that make our life changing treatment and support for veterans possible.”

To donate to his JustGiving page visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stephen-dennis6