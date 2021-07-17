Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fife man found injured after weekend disturbance in Lochgelly

By Alasdair Clark
July 17, 2021, 1:43 pm
Lochgelly on Friday amid a disturbance
Police and the ambulance service were called shortly before 9pm

A man was injured following a disturbance in Lochgelly on Friday evening, police have said.

Officers were called to Chapel Street in Lochgelly just before 9pm on Friday, July 16, following reports of a disturbance.

Concerned locals had taken to social media after seeing a large emergency service presence in the area.

An ambulance was on the scene as well as several police vehicles following reports to the emergency services.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said enquiries were ongoing after a 47-year-old man was found injured.

They said: “We were called to Chapel Street, Lochgelly around 8.50pm on Friday 16 July, to reports of a disturbance.

“A 47-year-old man was found injured and enquiries are ongoing.”