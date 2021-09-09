Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021
Fife man found guilty of raping sleeping woman at party

By Vic Rodrick
September 9, 2021, 3:12 pm
Fife rapist Lee Patrick
A Fife man is facing a lengthy jail sentence after a jury found him guilty of raping a sleeping woman.

Lee Patrick, 24, had denied taking advantage of the 22-year-old woman while she was asleep, intoxicated through consumption of alcohol and drugs and incapable of giving consent.

Patrick, from Methil, was convicted of rape at the High Court in Livingston after the jury unanimously rejected his defence that he had not had sex with the victim.

He was remanded in custody and told his name would be added to the Sex Offenders Register with immediate effect and that Scottish Ministers would be informed of his conviction to bar him from working with vulnerable groups.

His victim said she had taken ecstasy and alcohol and passed out, drifting in and out of consciousness to find Patrick sexually assaulting and raping her.

During Patrick’s trial, the court heard evidence from another guest at the party who witnessed the accused having sex with the unconscious woman and told him he was a “dirty b*****d”.

Woman tells court of ordeal

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, claimed she was “just tipsy” when she fell asleep on the sofa in the living room of a house in Leven, after a night out.

She also admitted taking ecstasy at the party on October 13, 2018.

The former hotel worker said she thought she was dreaming when she woke several times and realised what was happening.

She said she “froze”, initially.

She told the jury: “I tried to speak but couldn’t verbalise anything. I could open my mouth but couldn’t say anything.

“It felt like I had pins and needles all over my body and I was like a dead weight.”

She said she eventually gained a “surge of energy and snapped back into consciousness and attempted to get him off me.”

About a week later she disclosed she had been raped in a note to her dance teacher, which said: “He whispered something in my ear, that’s how I knew it was him.”

Judge Simon Collins called for background reports before passing sentence at Edinburgh High Court on October 6.

He remanded Patrick in custody until then.