Fife man denies series of rape and sex charges

A 35-year-old man appeared at Glasgow High Court yesterday on a series of rape and sex assault charges against two women and a child.

Mark Docherty, of Haughgate Avenue, Leven, who denied three charges of rape and two of sexual assault at an earlier hearing, will now face trial at Edinburgh High Court next Monday.

The offences are alleged to have happened in Wormit, Leuchars and Anstruther over a number of years stretching back to 2005.

Docherty, who appeared on bail in Glasgow, pleaded not guilty to all charges and lodged a special defence of consent on one rape allegation.

He sat in the dock wearing a black hoodie and light-coloured trousers and was flanked by two security officers.

Lady Valerie Stacey deferred the matter until next Monday in Edinburgh.