A man has denied assaulting a woman while she was holding a 19-month-old baby.

Alan Carr denies assaulting the woman, seizing her by the neck and pushing her against the wall on August 25.

Carr has also pleaded not guilty to a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and throwing objects at a door on August 24.

The 60-year-old, of Main Street, Cupar, was bailed ahead of the trial on October 31 and intermediate diet on October 10.