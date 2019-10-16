Wednesday, October 16th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Court

Fife man denies attacking sister in Dundee street and having metal pole

by Ciaran Shanks
October 16, 2019, 6:35 am
© GoogleIt's alleged the accused had a metal pole on Pitkerro Road. (Stock image).
It's alleged the accused had a metal pole on Pitkerro Road. (Stock image).
Send us a story

A man allegedly attacked his sister after verbally abusing her.

Nadeem Mughal, 36, denies shouting at the woman on Kingsway East on September 7 before making offensive remarks about her.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Mughal then allegedly seized her hair, pulled her to the floor, restrained her and punched her on the face.

Mughal, of Scott Crescent, Tayport, also denies being found in possession of a metal pole on Pitkerro Road.

After pleading not guilty, a trial was fixed for February 4 with an intermediate diet on January 14.

Breaking