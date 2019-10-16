Fife man denies attacking sister in Dundee street and having metal pole

A man allegedly attacked his sister after verbally abusing her.

Nadeem Mughal, 36, denies shouting at the woman on Kingsway East on September 7 before making offensive remarks about her.

Mughal then allegedly seized her hair, pulled her to the floor, restrained her and punched her on the face.

Mughal, of Scott Crescent, Tayport, also denies being found in possession of a metal pole on Pitkerro Road.

After pleading not guilty, a trial was fixed for February 4 with an intermediate diet on January 14.