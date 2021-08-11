Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fife man could have killed friend in drug-fuelled knife attack

By Ross Gardiner
August 11, 2021, 10:00 am Updated: August 11, 2021, 10:20 am
Prisoner slashed inmate Perth
Ellis will serve further time in Perth Prison

A  prisoner has had his sentence extended after admitting a brutal drug-fuelled knife attack which could have killed his friend.

James Ellis repeatedly struck Scott Devaney with a blade at a property in Leven’s Aitken Court on May 11.

Depute Fiscal Claire Bremner told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Devaney was a friend and work mate of Ellis’s.

Ellis took knives from a knife block, concealing some in his waistband, sleeve and sock.

An argument broke out about a vendetta, during which Mr Devaney was heard to say: “I’m not going to fight you.”

However, intoxicated Ellis used one knife to attack Mr Devaney multiple times.

When police arrived at around 1.05am, they found a “significant pool of blood” on the living room floor, on walls and a bed.

Mr Devaney was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee to be treated for a cut which doctors feared could be life threatening.

However, he chose to discharge himself.

Cocktail of drugs and drink

Officers on mobile patrol traced Ellis near the scene of the attack at around 3.30am.

After being arrested, the 28-year-old also made threats of violence towards officers at Kirkcaldy Police Station.

Ellis’s defence solicitor Scott McKenzie explained his client had drunk whisky, taken Valium and cocaine and smoked heroin that night.

While accepting Ellis was not the victim, Mr McKenzie explained his client had been left covered in scratches.

He said: “He has very little recollection of what went on.”

Sheriff James Williamson sentenced Ellis to a further 28 months behind bars, despite noting his record was “not littered with crimes of violence”.

He said: “This was, by and large, unprovoked and vicious.

“The only appropriate sentence is custodial.”

Ellis, a  prisoner at Perth Prison, has been on remand since May 12 and had his prison term backdated to then.