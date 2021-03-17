Fife man charged following alleged racist message to footballer Yannick Bolasie

Police have arrested and charged a Fife man in connection with an alleged racist message to a high-profile footballer.
Middlesbrough winger Yannick Bolasie, who is on loan from Premier League side Everton, reported a communication he received via Instagram last week.
The message purportedly came from an Instagram account registered in Kirkcaldy.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a racially aggravated comment posted online.
“He is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 17 March, 2021.”