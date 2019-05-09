Fife man caught with more than 1,000 indecent images of children

A Fife man who downloaded more than 1,000 indecent images of children has been jailed for more than a year.

Allan McMeikan repeatedly changed his story about how the images ended up on his phone but even his own solicitor conceded the explanations his client had given had been untrue.

The 51-year-old initially claimed he had not downloaded the photographs but an expert brought in by the defence said he had.

At his latest hearing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, the court heard how McMeikan already had a previous child sex conviction for filming young girls.

