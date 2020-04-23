Fife man caught with hundreds of indecent images wanted to ‘return to practice’ during Covid-19 crisis

A nurse caught with hundreds of indecent images of children at his Newport-on-Tay home wanted to return to work during the Covid-19 outbreak, a disciplinary panel has heard.

Ian MacPhail, who was employed at the NHS Tayside Renal Service before his dismissal in 2018, was arrested in October 2017 after police found 1,300 indecent images of children on his laptop and hard drive – 454 showing the highest level of depravity.

MacPhail pled guilty last year at Dundee Sheriff Court to possessing, making and distributing indecent images of children and was ordered to perform 180 hours of unpaid work with three years supervision.

But in a disciplinary hearing held last month by the Nursing and Midwifery Council, it was heard that MacPhail had expressed the view that “due to the current pandemic he should be able to return to practice.”

This was dismissed by the panel, who noted the current situation did not alter the clear public interest in making a finding of impairment of fitness to practise.

The panel also noted MacPhail had not shown any remorse for his crimes, outlining he had “not produced a reflective piece in relation to his actions” and that they were of the view that he “has not accepted the seriousness of them.”

The panel was also of the view Macphail’s insight into his actions was lacking.

The regulatory body determined that the former nurse, who was 34 years-old at the time of his conviction last July, had shown no insight into the effect his actions had on the reputation of the nursing profession, the patients in his care or his colleagues.

It was also noted that his actions took place over a “significant period of time” and they amounted to a “significant departure from the standards expected of a registered nurse.”

The Nurse Midwifery Council handed MacPhail a striking-off order, citing the need to

“send to the public and the profession a clear message about the standard of behaviour required of a registered nurse.”