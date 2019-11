A man has denied claims of assault and abusive behaviour.

Michael Kolakovic, 30, is alleged to have committed the offences on November 4 at an address on Castlebank Gardens, Cupar.

It is alleged that Kolakovic, of the town’s Balgarvie Crescent, forced entry to a property before shouting, swearing and assaulting Bernard Duffy by pushing him.

A trial and intermediate diet were fixed for January.