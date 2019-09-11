Fife man accused of smashing windscreen of car ex-wife was sitting in

A golf course construction boss is accused of smashing the windscreen of a car his ex-wife was sitting in.

Ian Black, of Ring Farm, Chance Inn, Cupar, had a warrant issued for his arrest after failing to appear in court to answer the charge against him.

The 48-year-old allegedly smashed the windscreen and front passenger window of a car his ex-partner was in at his home on August 16.

Although solicitor Morgan Day tendered a not guilty plea in his absence, Sheriff Pino Di Emidio issued a warrant for his arrest.