Fife man accused of smashing windscreen of car ex-wife was sitting in

by Ciaran Shanks
September 11, 2019, 6:27 am
Dundee Sheriff Court.
A golf course construction boss is accused of smashing the windscreen of a car his ex-wife was sitting in.

Ian Black, of Ring Farm, Chance Inn, Cupar, had a warrant issued for his arrest after failing to appear in court to answer the charge against him.

The 48-year-old allegedly smashed the windscreen and front passenger window of a car his ex-partner was in at his home on August 16.

Although solicitor Morgan Day tendered a not guilty plea in his absence, Sheriff Pino Di Emidio issued a warrant for his arrest.

