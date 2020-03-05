Fife man accused of repeatedly causing​ kids fear and alarm

An artist is to stand trial over claims he repeatedly caused fear and alarm to children.

Alfred Petrie, 60, is alleged to have shown two children a book of drawings, some of which included females in a state of undress, on an occasion between January 1-31 in St Andrews.

Petrie allegedly instructed the children to choose a drawing of each of them.

A second charge alleges that he approached and sat next to one of the children in a St Andrews cafe between January 6-31 while they were with other children before staring at them.

Petrie, of West Road, Newport, is also alleged to have caused the same child fear and alarm by approaching and sitting beside them on a bus between Dundee and Newport on February 13.

Appearing from custody, he pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for later this year.