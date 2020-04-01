Fife man accused of holding knife to partner’s neck and spraying Febreze at her

A man has appeared in court charged with domestically aggravated assault after allegedly attacking his partner and spraying her with cleaning product.

Sean Noble, 28, is alleged to have carried out the assault on March 25 at the Tarvit Mill Hostel homeless accommodation unit in Cupar, Fife.

Prosecutors allege that Noble seized his partner by the hair and dragged her across the bed, sprayed Febreze at her and punched her in the face.

As she tried to leave, it is said Noble covered her mouth with her hand to prevent her calling for help, punched her on the head, placed her in headlock and held a knife to her throat to her injury.

He is also said to have made derogatory comments towards her during the alleged domestically aggravated attack, and allegedly destroyed an iPhone 6 mobile phone, causing the screen to crack and smash.

Noble, previously of Cupar and now of Woodmill Place in Dunfermline, did not enter a plea in the short hearing before Sheriff Lorna Drummond at Dundee Sheriff Court.

His case was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody.