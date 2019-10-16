Fife man, 38, named by police as man and woman arrested after ‘suspicious’ death

Police can confirm that a 26-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 38-year-old man in Dunfermline.

Officers were called to an address in Golfdrum Street on Tuesday, October 15 2019, where the body of a man was found.

Following a post mortem examination, the death is being treated as suspicious, officers said.

The deceased can be named as Chris Cowie and his relatives have been informed.

The 26-year-old man and 33-year-old woman are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court tomorrow, October 17.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.