Fife Love Island star Shannon Singh fronts new body positivity campaign

Love Island star Shannon Singh, who went to school in Fife, has posed nude as part of a new body positivity campaign she is fronting.

The 23-year-old model took to social media to share a picture of herself alongside a message announcing her campaign, “#ILoveMine”.

Posing naked in a photo with the word “mine” written over her body in black ink, Shannon said she wanted people to celebrate themselves as opposed to what others think.

Writing alongside the picture, Shannon said: “I’m so so excited to launch my own wee social media campaign called #Ilovemine.

“It’s time to stop giving our ‘likes’ to other people and to start liking ourselves. We deserve to celebrate ourselves.

“I want us all to start celebrating what we like and love about ourselves.”

She added: “Every day I want to see you posting a positive message about yourselves that I will be sharing and reposting.

“Whether it be you celebrating your kindness, your creativity, your eyes, your good hair day, the birthmark you’ve always loathed — post something unique to you that you might not have always shown kindness to in the past.”

I want us all to start celebrating what we like and love about ourselves

The post has garnered nearly 90,000 likes, including from fellow celebrities and Love Island contestants.

Fellow Love Island star Georgia Townsend wrote: “Shannon this is fantastic, so proud and pleased for you sweetness.”

One follower added: “Love this!

“Being in recovery for an eating disorder and struggling with my body this has made me happy and positive.”

In a follow-up post, Shannon shared a picture of a scar on her forehead which she said was one of her biggest insecurities.

“I’m posting probably one of my biggest insecurities which is my Harry Potter scar on my forehead, which I’ve had since I was four but is getting worse with age.

“I know it might seem minor and pathetic to some but everyone that knows me knows I hate this, trying to find ways to get it covered but I’m choosing now to embrace it.

“My teeth are also a huge insecurity of mine but we’re all human!”

Shannon was evicted from the ITV dating competition after just two days and has used social media to update fans since returning to London.

Shannon Singh reveals racist abuse after leaving Love Island

The influencer, who went to school in Glenrothes, has only grown in fame since entering the villa.

But after leaving the show Shannon opened up about the abuse she has received, some of it racist.

“I did a live stream on social media and got trolled, being called racist remarks and loads of stuff.

“Social media has given people a voice and it’s not necessarily a nice one.

“Sometimes I’ll roll out of bed and be in a good mood and I won’t let it affect me,” she told one newspaper.