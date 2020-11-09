Fife kid on track to run 50k this month as he raises hundreds of pounds for Help For Kids

A young boy is putting his best foot forward for charity to ensure local children have something to open on Christmas morning.

Levi Rennie is on track to run 50k this month as he aims to raise as much money as he can for the Help For Kids charity.

The local charity has challenged people to run, walk, jog 50 or 100k over the month of November in order to raise proceeds for their Christmas fund.

Tayport Primary School pupil, Levi, has been braving the dreary weather this month with his mother, Sheree, who revealed he has already raised more than £800 in a matter of days.

The 46-year-old said she and Levi had set an initial target of £100 but quickly smashed it.

She added: “He’s been like the Duracell Bunny with this challenge, he is determined to hit that 50k mark.

“We’ve set up a crowdfunding page and have been giving updates on social media of how he’s getting on.

“Since Monday of last week he’d already done 15k, we’d initially set a £100 target but the response has been incredible and it’s now over £800.”

Sheree said Levi wanted to “make sure” kids from disadvantaged backgrounds had presents on Christmas Day.

She added: “Levi has said from the start if he could raise as much money as possible it would mean the Help For Kids charity could buy presents for those less fortunate.

“He is very aware of what Help For Kids is looking to do in helping other children and that has spurred him on to do the challenge.

“I did initially think 50k would be too much for him but he’s now talking about surpassing that, even when it was lashing down with rain he’s been out running.

“Every morning the first thing he’s been asking me ‘what’s the total at now?’ He’s been delighted with the response so far.

“We know given the current climate financially it’s very challenging for everyone but we really appreciate the generosity.”

Help For Kids has been so impressed with Levi’s efforts that he might even get to help pick out some of the presents.

Stacey Wallace, charity manager, praised the youngster for all his efforts to date before adding he is one of the youngest participants.

She added: “We are really encouraging this year for kids to help kids and Levi is a great example of that.

“What he has done so far is amazing, we can’t thank him enough, I’ve been watching some of the video his mum as been sharing of him running and I’m in awe of what he’s doing.

“So far through his efforts and other we’ve already raised over £6,000 for the cause which has been incredible given the climate.

“Whether it be for presents or winter clothes this money will be a huge benefit to help others.”

To donate to Levi’s incredible fundraising efforts search for “Help for kids 50km Xmas challenge” on JustGiving.