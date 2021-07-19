News Fife jellyfish invasion as beach goers warn of sting risk By Alasdair Clark July 19, 2021, 3:43 pm Updated: July 19, 2021, 5:09 pm Three jellyfish seen in Fife over the weekend As thousands headed to beaches across Fife to cool off over the weekend they were greeted by smacks of jellyfish. One mum took to social media to warn of the risks after her son was stung by one of the creatures and had to go to hospital. The Lion’s Mane, one of the largest species of jellyfish in the world, was spotted on local beaches like Leven in Fife. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe