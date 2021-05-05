Fife hotelier wows customers after transforming shipping container into beer garden

An amazing outside bar using an old shipping container has been created at a Fife hotel just in time to welcome customers back as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Team work, hard graft and even one or two sleepless nights have helped Jason Borthwick, owner of the Sands Hotel in Burntisland, transform a vacant area into a whole new business opportunity.

Jason had feared delays in getting his plans approved would scupper the development but approval was finally granted by Fife Council two weeks ago.

And by bringing in a team of dedicated builders, electricians and carpenters the project has been completed in just nine days and just hours before it was time to welcome customers back.

Now Jason’s creative thinking and an eye for business has already started to pay off – and pay back his hefty investment – with customers flocking to the hotel to sample the new surroundings since it opened on Monday.

‘It was all hands on deck…there were some frayed nerves’

“It’s been a desperate time for pubs and hotels as it has with many businesses during the pandemic so as we look to come out of lockdown I was looking at ideas to improve what we already have,” Jason explained.

“An architect friend showed me some of the creative ideas around transforming a simple shipping container and it sort of spiralled from there.

“With the planning approval leaving us short of time it really was all hands on deck, but despite a few frayed nerves and working into the early hours what has been created in just nine days is way beyond my expectations.”

A number of private booths have been carved out of the container while ample seating across the outdoor space has created a welcoming, yet safe, environment for customers as the public make their first steps back to normality as the country continues to ease out of lockdown.

“People want to feel safe and we offer that but people also want something a little bit special and we can offer both,” said Jason, who bought the hotel three and a half years ago.

“The booths are our customers’ own private space within a public setting which adds to their enjoyment while maintaining social distancing.”

And Jason said initial feedback from locals, many of whom have watched on with interest at the development took shape, has been phenomenal.

“People are loving it and say it has the wow factor so that’s very encouraging indeed.

“We still have a few things still to do including adding a pop up third bar but I’m delighted with the results.

“I can’t begin to thank the team of trades and furnishing people who have gone the extra mile to make it all happen.

“With customers wanting to get out and enjoy themselves we just need mother nature to be kind to us and a give us a great summer of sunshine.”